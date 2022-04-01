Politically charged US-Iran in first Middle East World Cup ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer April 1, 2022 Updated: April 1, 2022 1:38 p.m.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial World Cup ever will feature in Qatar the most politically charged matchups.
Just like in 1998, the United States will play Iran with diplomatic relations yet to be restored between the nations. Throw into the mix in Group B, England, whose government has endured tense relations with Tehran.