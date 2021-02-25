Qantas expects to start international flights in October ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 12:31 a.m.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Qantas Airways does not expect to resume international travel apart from New Zealand until late October after the Australian population was vaccinated for COVID-19, the airline’s chief executive said on Thursday.
The Sydney-based airline had been selling seats on international flights from July 1.