Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters 'know what the truth is' BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 1:11 a.m.
1 of4 In this July 7, 2021, photo Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp leaves his his campaign office after an interview in Atlanta. Kemp won the 2018 Republican primary for Georgia governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. He went on to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams. Ahead of his Saturday reelection campaign launch, The Associated Press talked to Kemp about the race ahead, Abrams, Trump and the new Georgia political landscape. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Four years can be a lifetime in politics. Especially in Georgia.
Brian Kemp won the 2018 Republican primary for Georgia governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Kemp went on to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.
BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY