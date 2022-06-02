Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced new sanctions Thursday on Russian oligarchs and elites, including some of the richest men in Europe and their families, as well as penalties targeting more Kremlin officials, businessmen linked to President Vladimir Putin and their yachts, aircraft and firms that manage them.
The latest U.S. penalties imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine also include Sergei Roldugin, considered a custodian of Putin’s offshore wealth.