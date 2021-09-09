Puppies, giraffes and bears - Oh My! - on Moschino runway ARON RANEN and JOCELYN NOVECK, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 9:37 p.m.
1 of23 The Moschino collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — It was a soggy, gray day in Manhattan, but Moschino had the antidote: a burst of color and whimsy filling a runway in midtown’s Bryant Park.
Jeremy Scott, the fertile mind behind the Italian luxury label, filled his New York Fashion Week collection with bright baby blues, pastel pinks and greens and purples, and brilliant yellows — fitting for a show inspired by children’s toys and cartoon animals.
ARON RANEN and JOCELYN NOVECK