Pueblo police shoot, kill armed man during confrontation

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police during a confrontation in southern Colorado.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports 43-year-old Kevin Pulido was shot by three officers in the city's South Side on Tuesday and died at the scene.

Residents reported that a man believed to be Pulido approached them and asked if they had seen any police officers. Witnesses said the man told them police were looking for him so he was going to look for them. He then pulled a handgun from his waistband, racked it in front of them and walked away.

Police Capt. Kenny Rider says Pulido pointed a gun at an officer's vehicle, and she “disengaged and pulled away.” Meanwhile, other officers responded to the area and shot Pulido as he walked toward them.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to Pulido's shooting, but Rider says, “At a minimum, he was pointing his weapon at the police officers.”

Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport said Wednesday that when someone points a gun at officers, they have to defend themselves.