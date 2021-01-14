Public officials charged in Flint water crisis, allegations the Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 2:42 p.m.
1 of8 Former Gov. Rick Snyder stays silent as barrage of media asks questions after his video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 outside the Genesee County Jail in downtown Flint, Mich. (Cody Scanlan/The Flint Journal via AP) Cody Scanlan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is seen in Flint, Mich. Lyon was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint water crisis. Nick Lyon pleaded not guilty during a video appearance before a Genesee County court. Lyon also was charged with a count of willful neglect of duty. He worked for then-Gov. Rick Snyder (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, former Michigan state medical executive Dr. Eden Wells appears in Flint, Mich. Wells, was charged during a video appearance before a Genesee County court Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Flint, Mich., with involuntary manslaughter in deaths linked to the Flint water crisis. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Attorney Randall Levine, right, walks arm-in-arm with Richard Baird, former transformation manager and senior adviser to former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, after a video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Genesee County Jail in downtown Flint, Mich. Baird faces four felony counts, including perjury, official misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and extortion. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Former Emergency Manager Darnell Earley walks out from the Genesee County Jail after a video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in downtown Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Former Emergency Manager Gerald Ambrose walks out from the Genesee County Jail with his attorney after a video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in downtown Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Howard Croft, former director of Flint's Department of Public Works, waits for his attorney outside after a video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in downtown Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Nancy Peeler, left, walks out from the Genesee County Jail with her attorney after a video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in downtown Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Here are the former Michigan and state-appointed officials charged in the Flint water crisis, titles at the time, and charges, allegations and maximum penalties they face if convicted:
- Gov. Rick Snyder: Two misdemeanor counts willful neglect of duty; failed to inquire into the performance, condition and administration of the public offices and officers he appointed and supervised; neglected his duty to protect citizens against disaster by failing to declare a state of emergency and/or disaster when he knew of a threat in Flint. 1 year and $1,000 fine each count.
the Associated Press