Public invited to forum on Kentucky foster care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Administrative Office of the Courts says the last of seven regional community forums on Kentucky's foster care system is being held in Pikeville.

The agency says in a statement that the public is invited to attend the forum on Thursday at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center and give input on how to improve outcomes for children in the system.

Six other forums were presented by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards around the state beginning last month.

The forums are being held as part of legislative reforms. Findings will be reported to the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board and will be among the board's annual recommendations to the Supreme Court, the governor and the legislature.