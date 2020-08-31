Public hearing Wednesday on Detroit refinery consent order

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan environmental officials will hold an online public hearing Wednesday on a proposed consent order involving air quality near Marathon Petroleum's refinery in southwest Detroit.

People taking part in the information session and public hearing will be able to pose questions to staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy about the proposal.

Their comments will be entered into the official record during a public comment period that's open until Sept. 28.

EGLE officials said the proposed consent order resolves violations dating back to September 2017.

Some residents living near the refinery have complained for years about pollution from the facility.

In 2016, Marathon Petroleum and the federal government reached an agreement that called for the Ohio-based company to reduce air pollution at the refinery.

Under the consent order, Marathon would spend $282,000 on two environmental projects developed with input from the community around the refinery.

The company would retrofit the air handling system at the Mark Twain School for Scholars to improve indoor air quality for students and staff, and create an online platform where the public will be able to track real-time air quality data collected at the refinery’s perimeter.

Marathon also would pay an $81,853 fine to the state’s general fund.