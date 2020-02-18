Protests at Capitol ahead of expected riot boosting vote

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Native American groups opposed to the Keystone XL pipeline protested at the Capitol on Tuesday before an expected House vote on Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal for laws that punish people who “urge” rioting.

“Krist Noem, we are not a riot,” nearly a dozen protesters chanted as they danced to a drumbeat and held banners to protest so-called “riot boosting” laws. Native American groups opposed to the bill say the legislation would silence peaceful protests of the pipeline. The Republican governor argues that the bill would protect peaceful protests and only punish people who engage in violence.

The protesters demonstrated for several minutes in the Capitol rotunda. Capitol police asked them to leave because they did not have a permit for the event. They then demonstrated on the Capitol steps.

The bill would make it possible to charge people who “urge or incite” force or violence with both criminal and civil penalties for “incitement to riot.”

Noem pushed a bill allowing punishments for people who “encourage” riots last year, but the state agreed not to enforce parts of those laws in October as part of a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union. A judge found parts of that law unconstitutional.

The Republican-dominated House is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday. When it cleared a House committee last week, all but one Republican on the committee voted in favor of the bill.