Protesters in court for barricading police precinct in July

DENVER (AP) — Protesters used rope and tables to barricade doors shut at a suburban Denver police station and trap officers inside for several hours last summer during racial injustice demonstrations, a detective testified Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in Colorado where a judge will decide if there's sufficient proof to move the cases to trial.
The protest that was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation began in the evening of July 3 and continued into the early morning of July 4 to bring attention to the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being arrested by Aurora police.