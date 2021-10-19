Protest strike shuts down Haiti amid search for missionaries DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 12:15 a.m.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A protest strike shuttered businesses, schools and public transportation in a new blow to Haiti's anemic economy, and unions and other groups vowed to continue the shutdown Tuesday in anger over worsening crime as authorities try to rescue 17 kidnapped members of a U.S.-based missionary group.
FBI agents and other U.S. officials are helping Haitian authorities hunt for the 12 adults and five children linked to the Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio who were kidnapped Saturday during a trip to visit an orphanage.
