Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may show where the South Dakota Attorney General's car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago, a prosecutor said Monday.
A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem. The Department of Public Safety, which oversaw the investigation, has reported it handed over all its findings to prosecutors, led by Hyde County deputy state's attorney Emily Sovell.