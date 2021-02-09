Prosecutors in Thailand file charges against protest leaders CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 11:42 a.m.
1 of6 Thai activist Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, left Parit Chiwarak, and Arnon Nampha raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as they arrive at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Four activists, including Somyot, Parit, and Arnon, from Thailand's prodemocracy movement reported themselves to the court on Tuesday as they are formally charge of defaming the monarchy, as the authorities step up legal actions against protesters accused of insulting the royal institution. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand on Tuesday charged four prominent pro-democracy activists with sedition and defaming the monarchy for their protest activities.
The case is the first of numerous ones lodged against participants in the student-led protest movement that is being prosecuted by the attorney general’s office. It also is the first in which the defendants are expected to spend significant time in jail, as suspects in other cases have usually been released after arrest.
