Prosecutors expected to wrap up case against Kim Potter SCOTT BAUER and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 12:17 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case Thursday against the Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright 's death, setting the stage for a defense that at some point will have Kim Potter directly addressing the jury.
Potter, 49, has said she meant to use her Taser when she shot and killed Wright on April 11, as he had pulled away from officers at a traffic stop and was trying to drive away. Body-camera video captured her shouting “I'll tase you!” and “Taser, Taser, Taser!” before firing once.
