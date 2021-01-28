Prosecutor hands off case against Atlanta officers in death KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 4:05 p.m.
FILE - This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, announced Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rolfe was fired after the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Former Atlanta police Officer Garrett Rolfe, right, appears on a television screen with attorney Lance LoRusso, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12, can be free on bond while his case is pending. A judge set a bond of $500,000 for Rolfe, who faces charges, including felony murder.
Taniyah Pilgrim holds Messiah Young's bandaged hand as he speaks during a news conference on the campus of Morehouse College Monday, June 1, 2020, in Atlanta. Two Atlanta police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving the two college students, Atlanta's mayor said.
In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer points his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta. The following day, Atlanta's mayor two police officers were fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during the arrest of Young and fellow college student Taniyah Pilgrim, seated in the passenger side of the car. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo taken from police body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer points his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta. The following day, Atlanta's mayor two police officers were fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during the arrest of Young and fellow college student Taniyah Pilgrim, seated in the passenger side of the car. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
ATLANTA (AP) — The new prosecutor in Georgia's most populous county is removing her office from the prosecution of the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last summer in Atlanta, citing concerns about her predecessor's actions.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter dated Monday to state Attorney General Chris Carr asking that the cases against the two officers in the Brooks shooting and six officers in another high-profile use-of-force case be handled by another prosecutor.