SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has determined that the use of deadly force in the fatal police shooting of a man who pointed a gun at officers in southern Indiana was justified.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jeffrey A. Chalfant said Friday in a release that an investigation showed Jason Cline posed a threat to the officers who chased him after about $700 in merchandise was reportedly stolen Nov. 1 from a store in Seymour.