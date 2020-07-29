Prosecutor: Federal agents headed to Detroit to fight crime

DETROIT (AP) — Federal agents being sent to Detroit by the Trump administration will be helping local authorities fight violent crime and won't be interfering with protests against racism or excessive force by police, the region's top federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider dismissed as “irresponsible rhetoric” any suggestion that the government wants to quash dissent in Michigan, seeking to allay fears that they would have a role similar to the one agents have had at protests in Portland, Oregon, in recent weeks. Instead, he stressed that they would be helping local law enforcement combat a rise in violent crime in Detroit.

“The United States Department of Justice will not sit on the sidelines while murderers spread violence in our neighborhoods," Schneider told reporters.

He mentioned the death of 4-year-old Nathaniel Mesiah Roby-Townsend, who was killed in May during a drive-by shooting in Detroit. The FBI separately announced a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

Schneider said the “surge” of agents and deputy marshals sent to Detroit have been assigned to capture fugitives, address illegal gun possession and break up drug trafficking, among other tasks. More than 40 people in the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been newly hired in Detroit or assigned to the effort.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service are also involved. Similar announcements were made in Milwaukee and Cleveland.

Schneider said federal law enforcers will work closely with Detroit police. Earlier this week, Chief James Craig said violence was rising in the city, with more than 500 guns being seized in a recent four-week period.

Detroit welcomes the help “so long as those staff are used in the continuing effort to enforce federal laws on illegal gun trafficking and gang violence,” Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The arrival of agents in Portland, Oregon, greatly raised tensions in that city, with fireworks, flares and rocks thrown at federal officers. Oregon's governor announced Wednesday that the agents would begin a “phased withdrawal” from Portland starting on Thursday.

Schneider, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, sought to knock down suggestions that the government's goal was to dominate Detroit. The city had days of protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis but hasn't experienced the unrest seen in other parts of the country.

As Schneider spoke, dozen of people marched outside the ATF office chanting profane slogans. A sign read, “We need federal funds not federal agents!”

“Federal agents have been in Detroit for decades,” Schneider said. “Some of what we are doing is no different than what I did as an assistant U.S. attorney years ago when my bosses were Eric Holder and President Barack Obama.”

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez