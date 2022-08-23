Proposed zoning amendment could allow Trumbull Center updates

TRUMBULL — A long-awaited redevelopment could finally be in the works at Trumbull Center, although the proposed upgrades would require a zoning text amendment change from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Attorney Ray Rizio, representing Trumbull Center LLC, requested such a change at the commission’s Aug. 17 meeting. The change, which the commission spent about 90 minutes discussing, would allow mixed use developments on certain properties before voting to continue the hearing at next month’s meeting. If approved, the amendment could pave the way for a long-discussed project to mix retail and apartments at Trumbull Center.