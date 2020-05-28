Proposed interstate school district faces roadblock

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A proposal to merge an elementary school in Massachusetts with a school in a neighboring Vermont community has been postponed indefinitely over concerns about the Massachusetts building's condition.

After examining a consultant's report, officials in Stamford, Vermont decided to hold up on the proposal to form a cross-border school district with Clarksburg, Massachusetts until Clarksburg can come up with a financing plan to renovate its school building, The Berkshire Eagle reported Thursday.

“If they vote to renovate and upgrade that building, we can push forward,” said Barbara Malinowski, a member of the Stamford School Committee.

The Clarksburg school needs a new roof, asbestos abatement, and accessibility upgrades, according to John Franzoni, superintendent of the Northern Berkshire School Union.

The consultant called the proposed merger “both educationally and fiscally sound,” with benefits including a single administration with potentially enhanced efficiency, expanded curricular offerings, and the opportunity to expand athletics and other extracurricular activities.

Franzoni said there have been some upgrades to the Clarksburg building, but the coronavirus pandemic has complicated matters.

Forming an interstate school district requires approval of the communities and both states. Vermont already has interstate school districts with New Hampshire towns.