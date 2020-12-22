Proposed change in Marshallese Medicaid eligibility pending

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — The proposed restoration of Medicaid eligibility for Marshall Islanders living in the United States would help boost overall health in northwestern Arkansas, lawmakers, health care providers and representatives of the Marshallese community said.

“People will be able to afford the medicine I prescribe for them,” said Dr. Sheldon Riklon, a researcher at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' northwestern Arkansas campus and a family practice doctor at Community Clinic, a nonprofit that treats low-income families, including many Marshallese.