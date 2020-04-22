Proposal withdrawn to close 3 state college system campuses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The head of the Vermont State Colleges System on Wednesday withdrew his idea to close three campuses, proposed because of the economic shock from the COVID-19 epidemic, after hearing much opposition from many students, employees and communities.

Jeb Spaulding said in a statement that the Board of Trustees determined his recommendations “would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable."

He added, “Indications are positive that the state leaders will be assisting us to get through the immediate problem, although we are not sure of exactly how at this time. We will be taking additional time to work with elected, campus, and community leaders to redesign the Vermont State Colleges System to be sustainable. That means we do not plan to close campuses this fall.”

He said, though, that he was taking the action “with strident caution," adding the current situation “cannot continue for long." He planned to start work on a new proposal immediately and seek input.

Under Spaulding's proposal announced Friday, the campuses of Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon and the campus of Vermont Technical College in Randolph, which has another campus in Williston, would close. Liberal arts programs in Johnson and Lyndon would be moved to Castleton University.