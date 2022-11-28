Skip to main content
Property transfers in Trumbull — Nov. 19 to Nov. 25

32 Parlor Rock Road, Trumbull
The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25.

26 Gaylord Road

David Shapiro to Joel Berry

$460,000

98 Woolsley Ave.

Catherine Diehl to Brandon Smart

$490,000

2061 Huntington Turnpike

Raymond J. Brooks to Hiram S. Garcia

$455,000

2 North St.

Direct Access Capital LLC to 513 Soundview LLC

$235,000

32 Parlor Rock Road

David Piccirillo to Steven Duran

$451,000

21 Enclave Drive

Toll Northeast V Corp to Gina P. Rojas

$863,479

21 Havester Road

Marisa Marini to Etelvina Marcia Rodriguez

$635,000

