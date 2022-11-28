Property transfers in Trumbull — Nov. 19 to Nov. 25

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk\u2019s office between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25. 26 Gaylord Road David Shapiro to Joel Berry $460,000 98 Woolsley Ave. Catherine Diehl to Brandon Smart $490,000 2061 Huntington Turnpike Raymond J. Brooks to Hiram S. Garcia $455,000 2 North St. Direct Access Capital LLC to 513 Soundview LLC $235,000 32 Parlor Rock Road David Piccirillo to Steven Duran $451,000 21 Enclave Drive Toll Northeast V Corp to Gina P. Rojas $863,479 21 Havester Road Marisa Marini to Etelvina Marcia Rodriguez $635,000