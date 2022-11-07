Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 29 through Nov. 4

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk\u2019s office from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. 38 Glenarden Road George Wolf to Chelsea Horblitt $550,000 24 Macdonald Road Joanne A. Karow to Valerie Quarles $645,000 19 Enclave Drive Toll Northeast V Corp to Joanne Spalla $926,630 344 Stonehouse Road Karen M. Erickson Riley to Stephanie Jarrin $382,000 78 Partridge Lane Caitlin Kell to Raja Maria Antony $505,000 137 Church Hill Road Vernon K. Laursen to Jeffrey Weber $515,000 126 Merrimac Drive Aldo Gallucci to Nasir Amiruldin $866,000 162 Pinewood Trail Michael McCarty to Siarhei Hizuleuski $636,100 333 Unity Road Anthony Martino to Lashauna Cutts $510,000 11 Dunellen Road John Minniti III to Paul Mastrony $490,000 55 Enclave Drive Toll Northeast V Corp to Manish B. Shah $950,568 1000 Old Town Road Eunise Riodin to Jasmine Pourhosseini $350,000 25 Frederick St. Michael J. Pronechen to Eimar Jared Pinzon $370,000