Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 29 through Nov. 4

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4.

38 Glenarden Road

George Wolf to Chelsea Horblitt

$550,000

24 Macdonald Road

Joanne A. Karow to Valerie Quarles

$645,000

19 Enclave Drive

Toll Northeast V Corp to Joanne Spalla

$926,630

344 Stonehouse Road

Karen M. Erickson Riley to Stephanie Jarrin

$382,000

78 Partridge Lane

Caitlin Kell to Raja Maria Antony

$505,000

137 Church Hill Road

Vernon K. Laursen to Jeffrey Weber

$515,000

126 Merrimac Drive

Aldo Gallucci to Nasir Amiruldin

$866,000

162 Pinewood Trail

Michael McCarty to Siarhei Hizuleuski

$636,100

333 Unity Road

Anthony Martino to Lashauna Cutts

$510,000

11 Dunellen Road

John Minniti III to Paul Mastrony

$490,000

55 Enclave Drive

Toll Northeast V Corp to Manish B. Shah

$950,568

1000 Old Town Road

Eunise Riodin to Jasmine Pourhosseini

$350,000

25 Frederick St.

Michael J. Pronechen to Eimar Jared Pinzon

$370,000

