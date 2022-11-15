Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. 24 Endeavor St. Andrew Joseph Mastrone to Michael Boateng $482,000 84 Killian Ave. Patricia F. LaPegna to 84 Killian Property LLC $675,000 160 Hawley Lane Unit 103 NPA Associates LLC to Hawley Lane Enterprises LLC $175,000 5 Moorefield Farms Road Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel $759,900 73 Ceil Road Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan $325,000 51 Redspire Court Aldona B. Lengyel to R. Douglas Stevens $505,000 63 Inca Drive Thomas F. Dangelo to Ramesh Gopinath $630,000 29 Trefoil Drive ISCT Real Estate LLC to TBRE 29 Trefoil Drive CT LLC $9,309,204 966 Daniels Farm Road William S. Murphy to Lucilla C. Willingham $680,922 46 Gilbert Drive Michael Twardowski to Bruce Hyman $600,000 212 Putting Green Road Bin Lin to Michael Twardoswki $750,000 \u00a0