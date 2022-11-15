Skip to main content
Property transfers in Trumbull Nov. 5 through Nov. 11

24 Endeavor St., Trumbull
1of4

24 Endeavor St., Trumbull

Contributed/ Courtesy of Google Street View

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk's office from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11.

24 Endeavor St.

Andrew Joseph Mastrone to Michael Boateng

$482,000

84 Killian Ave.

Patricia F. LaPegna to 84 Killian Property LLC

$675,000

160 Hawley Lane Unit 103

NPA Associates LLC to Hawley Lane Enterprises LLC

$175,000

5 Moorefield Farms Road

Moorefield Farms Development LLC to Louis J. Lengyel

$759,900

73 Ceil Road

Helen M. Collins to Joel Gaytan

$325,000

51 Redspire Court

Aldona B. Lengyel to R. Douglas Stevens

$505,000

63 Inca Drive

Thomas F. Dangelo to Ramesh Gopinath

$630,000

29 Trefoil Drive

ISCT Real Estate LLC to TBRE 29 Trefoil Drive CT LLC

$9,309,204

966 Daniels Farm Road

William S. Murphy to Lucilla C. Willingham

$680,922

46 Gilbert Drive

Michael Twardowski to Bruce Hyman

$600,000

212 Putting Green Road

Bin Lin to Michael Twardoswki

$750,000

 

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Amanda Cuda

Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.