Property transfers in Trumbull Dec. 10 to Dec. 16

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Contributed/ Courtesy of Google Street View Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed/ Courtesy of Google Street View Show More Show Less 3 of 3 Contributed/ Courtesy of Google Street View Show More Show Less





The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16.

17 Sarenee Circle