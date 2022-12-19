Skip to main content
Property transfers in Trumbull Dec. 10 to Dec. 16

Amanda Cuda

43 Midland Road, Trumbull
43 Midland Road, Trumbull

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16.

17 Sarenee Circle

Beatrice J. Braverman to Concetta Dilieto

$905,000

14 Placid St.

Brian M. Hobbs to Todd A. Parsons

$575,000

40 Doris St.

Frank R. Scifo to Kirk G. Stephens

$490,000

102 Cider Mill Lane Unit 352

Viola R. Watson to Anthony Leventakos

$460,000

43 Midland Road

Margaret M. Nilan to Michael Doyle

$585,000

401 Unity Road

Mary Ellen Kovacs to JingJing Ma

$275,000

95 Middlebrooks Ave.

Stephen Christopher Rodgerson to James Cavall

$300,000

23 Hampton Road

Jennifer Church Stevens to Percy H. Johnson

$415,000

33 Pauline St.

Gailyn Donofrio to Darwin Mauricio Sigchi

$306,000

1054 Daniels Farm Road

Andrea F. Prushku to Resync Property Solutions LLC

$390,000

31 Marathon Road

Ida Lanzante to Kosmas Kalmandis

$485,000

4154 Madison Ave.

Professional Offices of Trumbull to Turkey Point Properties, LLC

$1,937,500

2551 Huntington Drive

Eva Toutain to David B. Herzfeld

$363,000

 

 

 

