Property transfers in Trumbull Dec. 10 to Dec. 16

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk\u2019s office from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16. 17 Sarenee Circle Beatrice J. Braverman to Concetta Dilieto $905,000 14 Placid St. Brian M. Hobbs to Todd A. Parsons $575,000 40 Doris St. Frank R. Scifo to Kirk G. Stephens $490,000 102 Cider Mill Lane Unit 352 Viola R. Watson to Anthony Leventakos $460,000 43 Midland Road Margaret M. Nilan to Michael Doyle $585,000 401 Unity Road Mary Ellen Kovacs to JingJing Ma $275,000 95 Middlebrooks Ave. Stephen Christopher Rodgerson to James Cavall $300,000 23 Hampton Road Jennifer Church Stevens to Percy H. Johnson $415,000 33 Pauline St. Gailyn Donofrio to Darwin Mauricio Sigchi $306,000 1054 Daniels Farm Road Andrea F. Prushku to Resync Property Solutions LLC $390,000 31 Marathon Road Ida Lanzante to Kosmas Kalmandis $485,000 4154 Madison Ave. Professional Offices of Trumbull to Turkey Point Properties, LLC $1,937,500 2551 Huntington Drive Eva Toutain to David B. Herzfeld $363,000 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0