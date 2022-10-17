Skip to main content
Trumbull records nine property sales Oct. 8 to Oct. 14

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Amanda Cuda

27 Bear Den Road, Trumbull
1of3

27 Bear Den Road, Trumbull

Contributed/ Courtesy of Google Street View

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

147 Merrimac Drive

Joseph E. Campion to Yannick Gbado

$515,000

18 Botsford Place

John Thomas to Wilson Sanchez

$501,000

18 Gaylord Road

Andres Rios to Daniel F. Miranda

$215,000

18 Cobblers Hill Road

Evgeny Shkolnik to Ashish Manandhar

$640,000

27 Bear Den Road

Melissa Daprile to James Mullady, Jr.

$509,000

22 Leffert Road

Edward J. Evans Jr. to Fabio Gaca

$233,000

11 Cotton Tail Trail

Carolina Picarazzi to Bryn M. Doyle

$229,900

50 Leffert Road

Jeffrey A. Zimmerman to Bernardo Mendoza

$240,000

166 Wendy Road

Eliria Investments, LLC to Anthony T. Daub

$535,000

