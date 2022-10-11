Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 1 - Oct. 7

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk\u2019s office from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. 111 Crabapple Road Gregory C. Derosa to Timothy Patrick Noone $750,000 55 Bonita Ave. Claudinei Moreira to Eriberto Anaya $640,000 15 Brookhedge Road Henry J. Zack\u00a0 Jr. to Joseph Charly Midi $545,000 73 Chestnut Hill Road Thomas J. Kacin to William J. Sadd $495,000 5254 Main St. 5254 Main Street LLC to Wilson Jorge Giraldo $470,000 22 Clarion Place Wei Sun to Raquel Singh $653,000 22 Gaylord Road Vito Properties LLC to Matthew Bochicchio $160,000 54 Robinwood Road Jennifer Young to Diana G. Sierri $600,000 25 Arliss Drive Patricia Macalusa to Ravi Ponnaganti $410,000 4 Lynnwood Drive Howard Levinson to Ryan C. Jeffrey $615,000 20 Indian Road Sara L. Fliess to Rosaria Del Carmine $575,000 24 Chalon Road Martha M. Olbrys to Megan Smith Gill $560,000 114 Imperial Court Michael Wolson to Maureen Cassidy $500,000 1205 Daniels Farm Road Justin H. Hazard to Victoria Cid $559,900 32 Robinwood Road Christian C. Switzer to Dante J. Antonini III $560,000 \u00a0