Skip to main content
News

Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 1 - Oct. 7

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Amanda Cuda

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

32 Robinwood Road, Trumbull
1of3

32 Robinwood Road, Trumbull

Contributed/ Courtesy of Google Street View

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.

111 Crabapple Road

Gregory C. Derosa to Timothy Patrick Noone

$750,000

55 Bonita Ave.

Claudinei Moreira to Eriberto Anaya

$640,000

15 Brookhedge Road

Henry J. Zack  Jr. to Joseph Charly Midi

$545,000

73 Chestnut Hill Road

Thomas J. Kacin to William J. Sadd

$495,000

5254 Main St.

5254 Main Street LLC to Wilson Jorge Giraldo

$470,000

22 Clarion Place

Wei Sun to Raquel Singh

$653,000

22 Gaylord Road

Vito Properties LLC to Matthew Bochicchio

$160,000

54 Robinwood Road

Jennifer Young to Diana G. Sierri

$600,000

25 Arliss Drive

Patricia Macalusa to Ravi Ponnaganti

$410,000

4 Lynnwood Drive

Howard Levinson to Ryan C. Jeffrey

$615,000

20 Indian Road

Sara L. Fliess to Rosaria Del Carmine

$575,000

24 Chalon Road

Martha M. Olbrys to Megan Smith Gill

$560,000

114 Imperial Court

Michael Wolson to Maureen Cassidy

$500,000

1205 Daniels Farm Road

Justin H. Hazard to Victoria Cid

$559,900

32 Robinwood Road

Christian C. Switzer to Dante J. Antonini III

$560,000

 

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Written By
Amanda Cuda

Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.