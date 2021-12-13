Skip to main content
Property transfers in Trumbull

Amanda Cuda
426 Plattsville Road, Trumbull
426 Plattsville Road, Trumbull

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Dec. 4 through Dec. 10.

44 Rosemond Terrace

Nancy Henderson estate to Wise Buyers LLC

$300,000

124 Imperial Court

John E. Murphy to Nancy L. Walkley TR

$587,500

36 Lounsbury Road

Joyce Szmanski to Junior Cesar Neiva

$365,000

16 Sentry Hill Road

Jorge Yoguez to Keith Himmel

$745,000

231 Unity Road

231 Unity Road LLC to Evan R. Potter

$754,577

34 Tashua Road

Charles A. Connor to Li Feng Cao

$600,000

480 Daniels Farm Road

Lisa A. Carrano to Eric Ursol

$674,900

54 Old Hollow Road

Andre E. Bouchahine to John Weber

$709,900

426 Pitkin Hollow

Lorraine Wall to Alexandru Viorel Antihi

$295,000

35 Sherman Ave.

Mileo Group LLC to Paul Pranco

$500,000

2160 Reservoir Ave.

Maria Wiszniewska to Juan Ayala

$440,000

52 Maple St.

Carla Fontes Alers to Damian Largier

$487,000

426 Plattsville Road

Melissa M. Borghi to Gaetano R. Fratto

$397,000