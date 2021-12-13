Property transfers in Trumbull

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk\u2019s office from Dec. 4 through Dec. 10. 44 Rosemond Terrace Nancy Henderson estate to Wise Buyers LLC $300,000 124 Imperial Court John E. Murphy to Nancy L. Walkley TR $587,500 36 Lounsbury Road Joyce Szmanski to Junior Cesar Neiva $365,000 16 Sentry Hill Road Jorge Yoguez to Keith Himmel $745,000 231 Unity Road 231 Unity Road LLC to Evan R. Potter $754,577 34 Tashua Road Charles A. Connor to Li Feng Cao $600,000 480 Daniels Farm Road Lisa A. Carrano to Eric Ursol $674,900 54 Old Hollow Road Andre E. Bouchahine to John Weber $709,900 426 Pitkin Hollow Lorraine Wall to Alexandru Viorel Antihi $295,000 35 Sherman Ave. Mileo Group LLC to Paul Pranco $500,000 2160 Reservoir Ave. Maria Wiszniewska to Juan Ayala $440,000 52 Maple St. Carla Fontes Alers to Damian Largier $487,000 426 Plattsville Road Melissa M. Borghi to Gaetano R. Fratto $397,000