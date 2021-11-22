Property transfers in Trumbull

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk\u2019s office from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19. 56 Hemlock Trail From Gary Snerson to Emily J. Lentz $420,000 236 Sterling Road Sidney Desouza to Robert Coppola $860,000 36 Hidden Pond Lane Wells Fargo Bank to Harrison $958,000 41 Ridgeview Ave. Matthew A. Telvi to Christopher Panton $505,000 20 Walker Road Jason Studney to Charmaine T. Wright $420,000 99 Fresh Meadow Drive Lucille A. Raftery to Vasilios Aloupis $580,000 18 Cherrygate Lane Kiki Thomas Vitorino to Adam Stevko $965,000 78 Macarthur Road Thomas F. Herlihy, executor to Wojciech Kruk $420,000 52 Lauderdale Drive Justino Alve to Sean Delessio $700,000 21 Sarenee Circle Venkatachalam Nachiappan to Mark Everett Allen $675,000 120 Plymouth Ave. David W. Fowler to Robert Joseph Anastasio $650,000 1803 Huntington Turnpike Nancy Champagne to Nicholas Savell $485,000 247 Sterling Road Robert E. Melani to Benedict A. Castro $625,000