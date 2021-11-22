Skip to main content
Property transfers in Trumbull

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19.

56 Hemlock Trail

From Gary Snerson to Emily J. Lentz

$420,000

236 Sterling Road

Sidney Desouza to Robert Coppola

$860,000

36 Hidden Pond Lane

Wells Fargo Bank to Harrison

$958,000

41 Ridgeview Ave.

Matthew A. Telvi to Christopher Panton

$505,000

20 Walker Road

Jason Studney to Charmaine T. Wright

$420,000

99 Fresh Meadow Drive

Lucille A. Raftery to Vasilios Aloupis

$580,000

18 Cherrygate Lane

Kiki Thomas Vitorino to Adam Stevko

$965,000

78 Macarthur Road

Thomas F. Herlihy, executor to Wojciech Kruk

$420,000

52 Lauderdale Drive

Justino Alve to Sean Delessio

$700,000

21 Sarenee Circle

Venkatachalam Nachiappan to Mark Everett Allen

$675,000

120 Plymouth Ave.

David W. Fowler to Robert Joseph Anastasio

$650,000

1803 Huntington Turnpike

Nancy Champagne to Nicholas Savell

$485,000

247 Sterling Road

Robert E. Melani to Benedict A. Castro

$625,000