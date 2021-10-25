Property transfers in Trumbull

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk's office from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. 4790 Madison Ave. Patrick A. Mazzone to Luiz C. Brasil $490,000 6 Green Haven Road Jennifer Krebs to Lakshmi Narayana Madala $523,000 5307 Madison Ave. Louisa Dunn to Luis Molina $420,000 74 Fieldcrest Road Steven A. Habel to Joseph Fiore $515,000 6 Old Dike Road Thomas W. Chetlen to Rui He Zheng $565,000 51 Greenfield Drive Emile Michel to Christopher C. Hernandez $410,000 28 Split Rock Road Amit Mahajan LLC to Kate Ellsworth Hinrichsen $398,000 94 Killian Ave. Richard D. Greenwood TR to Cesar A. Jimenez $650,000 47 Primrose Drive Kathleen Verespy to Guilherme Serinoli $370,000 16 Briarcroft Ave. Linda M. Stott to Juliana Godoy $360,700 106 Golden Hill St. Taneisha R. Grant to Gustavo De Freitas $590,000