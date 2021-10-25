Skip to main content
Property transfers in Trumbull

94 Killian Ave., Trumbull
94 Killian Ave., Trumbull

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.

4790 Madison Ave.

Patrick A. Mazzone to Luiz C. Brasil

$490,000

6 Green Haven Road

Jennifer Krebs to Lakshmi Narayana Madala

$523,000

5307 Madison Ave.

Louisa Dunn to Luis Molina

$420,000

74 Fieldcrest Road

Steven A. Habel to Joseph Fiore

$515,000

6 Old Dike Road

Thomas W. Chetlen to Rui He Zheng

$565,000

51 Greenfield Drive

Emile Michel to Christopher C. Hernandez

$410,000

28 Split Rock Road

Amit Mahajan LLC to Kate Ellsworth Hinrichsen

$398,000

94 Killian Ave.

Richard D. Greenwood TR to Cesar A. Jimenez

$650,000

47 Primrose Drive

Kathleen Verespy to Guilherme Serinoli

$370,000

16 Briarcroft Ave.

Linda M. Stott to Juliana Godoy

$360,700

106 Golden Hill St.

Taneisha R. Grant to Gustavo De Freitas

$590,000