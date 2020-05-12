Property transfers —Nine sales for $3.47 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between April 28 and May 1.

158 Gov. Trumbull Way, $215,000;

180 Gov. Trumbull Way, $349,000;

31 Old Barn Road, $401,800;

24 Dell Circle, $495,000;

21 Stirrup Drive, $420,000;

37 Robinwood Road, $395,000;

17 Regina Street, $310,000;

213 Porters Hill Road, $490,000;

26 Harned Place, $401,000.