Property transfers —Nine sales for $3.47 million
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between April 28 and May 1.
158 Gov. Trumbull Way, $215,000;
180 Gov. Trumbull Way, $349,000;
31 Old Barn Road, $401,800;
24 Dell Circle, $495,000;
21 Stirrup Drive, $420,000;
37 Robinwood Road, $395,000;
17 Regina Street, $310,000;
213 Porters Hill Road, $490,000;
26 Harned Place, $401,000.
