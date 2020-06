Property transfers - 8 sales for $2.72 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between June 15 and June 19.

464 Church Hill Road, $334,000;

56 Red Fox Lane, $670,000;

99 Unity Road, $190,000;

99 Unity Road (flip), $220,000;

39 Whitney Ave., $305,675;

5 Thomas Street, $305,000;

20 Beverly Road, $410,000;

18 Bonheur Road, $290,000.