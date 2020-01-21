Property transfers - 7 sales for $2.5 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17:

8 Wilson Ave.: William Hess to U.S. Bank Trust, $243,971;

19 Westwood Road: Mark Schneider (exec) Edward Schneider estate to James Boccuzzi, $300,000;

20 Chatfield Drive: Housing and Urban Development to Milton Castro Cabrera, $235,000;

77 Lake Ave.: Jason Cotroneo and Rebecca Goletz to Zachary Gross and Devon Breen, $350,000;

51 Birdsall Ave.: Stephanie Nassau to Michael Wright, $430,000;

303 Booth Hill Road: James Pauciello and Theresa Pauciello to David Harrigan and Kerrie Harrigan, $426,000;

94 Golden Hill Street: Norman Detullio to Elsy Consuelo Herrera, $585,000.