Property transfers - 14 sales for $4.09 million
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28:
534 Old Town Road: EEE Equities LLC to Ingrid Diaz, $290,000;
61 Marina Ave.: Julius Green to Shukrije Mexhuani, $290,000;
76 Plumtree Lane: Megan Mones and Marty Tomachick to Denise Chambers, $415,000;
11 Soundview Ave.: Jose Rivas and Catalina Rivas to Benjamin Once Condo and Diego Rodrigo Once, $362,000;
20 Raleigh Road: Scott Weintraub to 20 Raleigh Road LLC, $285,000;
225 Rocky Hill Road: Anthony Madrid and Rebecca Madrid to Glenn Richard and Andrea Richard, $250,000;
248 Broadway: Brian Orkisz (exec) estate of Cecile Orkisz to Laszlo Sebestyen, $261,000;
Lot 2 Lorma Ave.: Carol Sansone to Dean Capozziello, $165,000;
203 Porters Hill Road: Carolyn Nielsen (co-exec) estate of Carolyn Chernak to Leakena Chhum, $375,000;
15 Koger Road: John Van Aman and Alyssa Vallie to Hilary Graham and Bryan Randall, $401,000;
9 Rosebud Drive: Brenda Shamas to Lakshmiraghavendra Pothineni and Rajyalakshmi Pothineni, $266,000;
80 Pinewood Trail: Jin Twan Lim and Y.T. Lim to Matthew Delaurentis and Kelsey Delaurentis, $354,900;
5 Lane Ave.: Franklin Few Jr. estate Shelia Green exec to Juliano Juliani, $162,000;
2491 Huntington Road: Goshen Mortgage LLC to Courtyard 10 LLC and Trumbull Merritt 101 LLC, $214,500.