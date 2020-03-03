Property transfers - 14 sales for $4.09 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28:

534 Old Town Road: EEE Equities LLC to Ingrid Diaz, $290,000;

61 Marina Ave.: Julius Green to Shukrije Mexhuani, $290,000;

76 Plumtree Lane: Megan Mones and Marty Tomachick to Denise Chambers, $415,000;

11 Soundview Ave.: Jose Rivas and Catalina Rivas to Benjamin Once Condo and Diego Rodrigo Once, $362,000;

20 Raleigh Road: Scott Weintraub to 20 Raleigh Road LLC, $285,000;

225 Rocky Hill Road: Anthony Madrid and Rebecca Madrid to Glenn Richard and Andrea Richard, $250,000;

248 Broadway: Brian Orkisz (exec) estate of Cecile Orkisz to Laszlo Sebestyen, $261,000;

Lot 2 Lorma Ave.: Carol Sansone to Dean Capozziello, $165,000;

203 Porters Hill Road: Carolyn Nielsen (co-exec) estate of Carolyn Chernak to Leakena Chhum, $375,000;

15 Koger Road: John Van Aman and Alyssa Vallie to Hilary Graham and Bryan Randall, $401,000;

9 Rosebud Drive: Brenda Shamas to Lakshmiraghavendra Pothineni and Rajyalakshmi Pothineni, $266,000;

80 Pinewood Trail: Jin Twan Lim and Y.T. Lim to Matthew Delaurentis and Kelsey Delaurentis, $354,900;

5 Lane Ave.: Franklin Few Jr. estate Shelia Green exec to Juliano Juliani, $162,000;

2491 Huntington Road: Goshen Mortgage LLC to Courtyard 10 LLC and Trumbull Merritt 101 LLC, $214,500.