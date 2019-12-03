Property transfers - 14 homes sell for $432,000 average price
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019.
119 Hilltop Drive: Marian Rabel to Charles Guevara, $300,000;
10 Marshall Ave.: Kathleen Nguyen to Karen Richards, $410,000;
2 Crescent Lane: Thomas Hull to Andrea Blair, $575,000;
13 Robinwood Road: Eileen Victoria to Evelyn and Marcin Kazmierczak, $295,000;
110 Daniels Farm Road: Richard Fazio to Josue Cardenas, $400,000;
344 Dayton Road: Shrikant Rahalkar to Antonios Manias, $545,000;
7 Stonewall Lane: Louis Bailey to Eric Davis, $332,500;
11 Doe Hollow Drive: Karen Zeidenberg Trust to Lauren Meli, $533,000;
91 Shelton Road: Michael Parente to Vincent Benevento Jr., $630,000;
80 Porters Hill Road: Wendie Vietze to Miguel Maldonado and Marie Torres-Maldonado, $380,000;
20 Copper Kettle Drive: Rita Shichman to Anthony Donofrio, $420,000;
72 Woodhaven Drive: Antonios and Maria Manias to Concepcion Itchon, $370,000;
71 Inwood Road: Timothy Sather to Adriana Arbelaez, $350,000;
81 Roosevelt Drive: Jonathan Mador to Stephen Francis, $510,000.