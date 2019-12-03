Property transfers - 14 homes sell for $432,000 average price

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019.

119 Hilltop Drive: Marian Rabel to Charles Guevara, $300,000;

10 Marshall Ave.: Kathleen Nguyen to Karen Richards, $410,000;

2 Crescent Lane: Thomas Hull to Andrea Blair, $575,000;

13 Robinwood Road: Eileen Victoria to Evelyn and Marcin Kazmierczak, $295,000;

110 Daniels Farm Road: Richard Fazio to Josue Cardenas, $400,000;

344 Dayton Road: Shrikant Rahalkar to Antonios Manias, $545,000;

7 Stonewall Lane: Louis Bailey to Eric Davis, $332,500;

11 Doe Hollow Drive: Karen Zeidenberg Trust to Lauren Meli, $533,000;

91 Shelton Road: Michael Parente to Vincent Benevento Jr., $630,000;

80 Porters Hill Road: Wendie Vietze to Miguel Maldonado and Marie Torres-Maldonado, $380,000;

20 Copper Kettle Drive: Rita Shichman to Anthony Donofrio, $420,000;

72 Woodhaven Drive: Antonios and Maria Manias to Concepcion Itchon, $370,000;

71 Inwood Road: Timothy Sather to Adriana Arbelaez, $350,000;

81 Roosevelt Drive: Jonathan Mador to Stephen Francis, $510,000.