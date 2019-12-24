Property transfers - 14 homes sell

10 Thomas Street 10 Thomas Street Photo: Contributed / Google Street View Photo: Contributed / Google Street View Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Property transfers - 14 homes sell 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13.

115 Cranbury Drive: Freda Boateng to Grace Marcus and David Marcus, $500,000;

90 Roosevelt Drive: Ferdinando Delfini and Janet Delfini to Sovann Path and Sophia Path, $413,850;

41 Brewster Place: Philip Dunphy and Dominique Dunphy to Racheal Cain and Christopher Cain, $515,000;

10 Thomas Street: Fredy Figueroa and Fabiola Arias to Venue Alvarez and Grisel Alvarez, $475,000;

84 Kent Lane: Michael Mondo to Fabiola Lascarro, $340,000;

406 Pitkin Hollow #27: Robert Liberman and Barbara Liberman to Albert Marengo and Joann Marengo, $420,000;

677 White Plains Road: Daniel Aquilante and Kathy Aquilante to Peter Mattica and Dara Mattica, $150,000;

44 Lorma Ave.: ABC Real Estate Investors to Ujkan Gjonbalaj and Edlira Gjonbalaj, $370,000;

54 Raven Road: Wilmington Savings Fund to Jets LLC, $269,000;

87 Westfield Drive: Davina Heche to Jessica and Graig Shepard and Madelina Atilho, $360,000;

50 Chestnut Hill Road: James Ochman to Andrew Byron, $350,000;

54 Normandy Road: DDH Associates to Phipil Wilusz and Kimberly Kaczegowicz, $485,000;

19 Gaylord Road: Timothy Noia to Jon Rich, $380,000;

9 Irving Road: William Young to Vincente Marin, $298,000.