Property transfers —10 sales for $4.02 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office the week of June 22-26.

9 Lobsterback Road, $450,000;

12 Whitefield Drive, $512,000;

11 Buttonwood Drive, $345,000;

90 Frelma Drive, $270,000;

51 Zephyr Road, $425,000;

1204 Woodland Hills Drive, $320,000;

25 Smith Place, $409,500;

210 Old Town Road, $289,000;

465 Whitney Ave., $431,900;

38 Lewis Road, $569,900.