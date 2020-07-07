https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Property-transfers-10-sales-for-4-02-million-15390910.php
Property transfers —10 sales for $4.02 million
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office the week of June 22-26.
9 Lobsterback Road, $450,000;
12 Whitefield Drive, $512,000;
11 Buttonwood Drive, $345,000;
90 Frelma Drive, $270,000;
51 Zephyr Road, $425,000;
1204 Woodland Hills Drive, $320,000;
25 Smith Place, $409,500;
210 Old Town Road, $289,000;
465 Whitney Ave., $431,900;
38 Lewis Road, $569,900.
