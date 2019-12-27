Property tranfers - 10 homes sell for combined $3.8 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 16 and Dec. 26.

26 Smith Drive: David Glennon (exec) to Andre Dacruz and Christine Fernandes, $255,000;

33 Hawthorne Ridge Circle: Gloria Cecere to Janet Costanzo, $286,000;

43 Woodcrest Ave.: Jose Rivera and Bianca Rivera to Karla Fleming and Rosa Rangifo-Cardozo, $329,000;

102 Woolsey Ave.: Heiko Bosler to Jonathan Echavarria, $420,000;

12 Hawthorne Ridge Circle: Patricia Finick to Jin Twan Lim and Y.T. Lim, $293,000;

4 Moorland Road: Alan Cenkus and Sara Gottermeier to Alexandra Bove, $315,000;

38 Russ Road: Daniel Foley and Nancy Foley to Syedagul Naqvi, $580,000;

14 Lullwater Road: Hollis Garrity and Frederick Garrity to Anita Hyatt, $415,000;

10 Winhall Lane: Edward Zinkewich to Angelo Brigante and Elizabeth Brigante, $625,000;

58 Rocky Hill Road: Roberta Underhill and Lagretta Underhill to Joaquin Gonzalez-Aguilar, $277,000.