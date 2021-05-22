Property owners near failed dams win key court ruling May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 12:13 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, debris rests at the spillway of the Sanford Dam in downtown Sanford, Mich. Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, proposed spending $500 million to repair aging dams a year after a hydroelectric dam failed to hold back floodwaters in the Midland area, causing more than $250 million in damage, draining lakes and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. Jeff McMillan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Dozens of people participate in a march beginning at the Sanford Dam and ending at the site of the Sanford Veterans Monument and First Responders Monument for a dedication ceremony for the rebuilt monument, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in downtown Sanford, Mich. The march and monument dedication mark the beginning of the Sanford Rising celebration in honor of the one-year anniversary of the May 2020 dam failures and flood. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Katy Kildee/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Richard Seamster, of Midland, salutes while listening to the national anthem during a dedication ceremony for the Sanford Veterans Monument and First Responders Monument, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in downtown Sanford, Mich. The occasion marked the beginning of the Sanford Rising celebration in honor of the one-year anniversary of the May 2020 dam failures and flood. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP) Katy Kildee/AP Show More Show Less
SANFORD, Mich. (AP) — Property owners near dams that failed in the Midland area won a key decision in lawsuits against the state.
Judge Cynthia Stephens said the lawsuits can go forward, rejecting a request to dismiss by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. It's an early stage in the litigation, but the ruling Friday was a victory for people who claim the state contributed to the disaster.