Property Transfers - Six sales total $2.19 million

21 Beech Street Photo: Google Street View

The following six property sales were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office between Jan. 6 and Jan. 10, 2020:

83 Gatehouse Road: Deborah Brewster trust to Ian Brown, $503,000;

210 Porters Hill Road: Howard and Karen Griffin Living Trust to Steven Cioffi, $390,000;

6072 Main Street: Thomas and Jane Pignetti Living Trust to Lynden Lund, $325,000;

32 Sunset Ave.: David Kachala and Miranda Kachala to Helen Wong, $280,000;

21 Beech Street: Roberta Cioppa to Quick Close Investment Group Inc., $190,000;

71 Rolling Wood Drive: Vincent Benevento and Gina Benevento to Beth Marie Pena, $505,000.