Property Transfers — Nine Trumbull sales for $4.38 million

116 Old Dike Road

The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between April 1 and April 7:

116 Old Dike Road: Jeffrey Millea to Scott Selby, $558,000;

4293 Madison Ave.: Stephen Polis to Christelle Nimba, $385,650;

78 Oakridge Road: James Ochman (exec) to Shermett Bennett, $440,000;

Unit 17 Twin Brooks Village: Guido Napolitano to James Link and Laura Link, $410,000;

36 Hidden Pond Lane: Robert Sojka and Heidi Sojka to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $606,000;

4833 Madison Ave.: Daniel Coffin and Gina Coffin to Fabiana Jarrin and Johnathan Morales, $434,000;

35 McGuire Road: Thomas Tower and Suzanne Tower to Samer Boutros and Hannah Boutros, $480,000;

9 Cook Circle: Michael Picheco and Kaitlyn Picheco to Megan McGloin and Christpher McGloin, $675,000;

12 Sunnycrest Road: Home Ventures Trust to Jorge Garcia and Therese Garcia, $390,000.