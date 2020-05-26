Property Transfers —9 sales average $439,000

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from May 11 to May 15.

33 Mallett Drive, $528,000;

100 Corporate Drive, Suite B-101, $275,000;

500 Booth Hill Road, $469,900;

22 Coral Drive, Shelton (partially in Trumbull), $503,000;

76 Calhoun Ave., $331,900;

12 Wilson Ave., $449,000;

198 Old Dike Road, $645,000;

60 Chatfield Drive, $439,000;

5 Cider Mill Lane Unit 182, $310,000.