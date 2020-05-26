https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Property-Transfers-9-sales-average-439-000-15294661.php
Property Transfers —9 sales average $439,000
The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s office from May 11 to May 15.
33 Mallett Drive, $528,000;
100 Corporate Drive, Suite B-101, $275,000;
500 Booth Hill Road, $469,900;
22 Coral Drive, Shelton (partially in Trumbull), $503,000;
76 Calhoun Ave., $331,900;
12 Wilson Ave., $449,000;
198 Old Dike Road, $645,000;
60 Chatfield Drive, $439,000;
5 Cider Mill Lane Unit 182, $310,000.
