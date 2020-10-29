Property Transfers

26 Dogwood Lane 26 Dogwood Lane Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Property Transfers 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers have been recorded in the town clerk’s office.

25 Jeffrey Place, Kathleen M. Surdan (trust) to Angelica Yanet Santillan and Jesus Oliveros Silva, $320,000;

50 Rutlee Dr., Sandra A. Moberg (co-executor) Barbara A. Gingolaski estate to Lusine Abovyan and Haroutyoun Tikranian, $330,000;

138 Woolsley Ave., Scott Mendelsohn to Alan Fernandes and Brittany Little, $390,000;

26 Dogwood Lane, Steve G. Vitka to Franklin Rolando Jarrin Lopez, $494,000;

5 Green St., Irwin J. Gordon Living Trust to Earl L. Coleman Jr., $245,000

48 Leffert Road, Albert B. Derouin and Vivian A. Derouin to Kenley Gonzalez, $330,000;

36 Jog Hill Road, US Trust Bank to Daniel Stanek, $390,000;

94 Botsford Place, Robin A. Gottheil to Stefanie Lapick, $433,000;

98 Cottage St., Kevin Vu Tran to Richard D. Lansing and Carol A. Lansing, $499,900;

117 Ridgeview Ave., Louis M. Roca and Lynda A. Roca to Erika Mataj, $386,500.