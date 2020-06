Property Transfers - 12 sales for $4.7 million

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk’s Office between May 18 and May 21.

96 Mariner Circle, $455,000;

35 Aragon Drive, $418,000;

5288 Madison Ave., $505,000;

96 Meadow Road West, $665,000;

4 Aragon Drive, $340,000;

33 Winslow Road, $306,000;

27 Blue Ridge Drive, $345,001;

54 Raven Road, $445,000;

637 Orchard Street, $360,000

1970 Old Town Road, $270,000;

5044 Main Street, $290,000;

102 Mayfield Drive, $345,950.