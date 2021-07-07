Prominent Kuwaiti poet detained on charges of insulting emir

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces in Kuwait detained a prominent poet on charges of insulting the country’s ruler and spreading “fake news,” his family said Wednesday, inciting anger from rights activists and lawmakers who view his arrest as a sign of escalating government repression.
The poet, Jamal al-Sayer, had filled his Twitter page over the past weeks with fierce criticism of government corruption, posting lyrical verses that lament Kuwait’s dysfunction and patronage system. In one of the more incendiary tweets, he directly addresses Kuwait's emir, deploring the ruler's complicity in the “unbearable” state of the country and the government's “violating of the constitution."