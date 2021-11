LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A partnership with four large Louisville employers will connect graduates of Jefferson County Public Schools with job opportunities, postsecondary enrollment or both, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.

The program, named “Everybody Counts,” will provide high school seniors at JCPS with materials on higher education options and job openings at Ford Motor Co., GE Appliances, Kroger and UPS by Feb. 1.