Procedures for Visiting Trumbull Town Hall

The Town of Trumbull has reopened most Town buildings to the public on a limited basis. The Senior Center will remain closed. The main library and Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Library will remain closed. Curbside book pickup is available at the main library on Quality Street.

The Recreation Office will be open to the public by appointment only. Services will be provided at the window on the ramp side of the building (right side as you approach from the parking lot). The EMS building will be open to the public by appointment, with screening done upon arrival and masks required. Transfer Station tickets will continue to be sold at the Transfer Station, not at the Public Works building.

Any person who is sick with COVID-19 symptoms, has been exposed to COVID-19, is currently in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, and/or has a family member that is currently sick is asked not to come into any town buildings. Instead, contact the department that you need to visit and all efforts possible will be made to help you without having you visit a town building.

To ensure the safety of both the public and Trumbull employees, new procedures have been implemented for visiting Town Hall. You are asked that the public follow the new guidelines that have been put in place.

You must have an appointment to come into Town Hall unless noted in exceptions below. You may schedule an appointment by going to the town website and clicking the icon to schedule an appointment, or you may call the individual department you need to see at 203-452-5000. If you are unable to locate the department you need, call 203-452-5005 for assistance.

Exceptions: The Tax Collector and Town Clerk are open to walk-ins only, but you may experience an extended wait time.

All persons entering town buildings must wear a face covering. Should you arrive at Town Hall without one, a simple surgical mask will be given to you.

You will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering the building.

Arrive on time for your appointment and enter Town Hall through the main door in the back of the building at the far end of the brick courtyard.

Check in with the Town Hall greeter. If you did not schedule your appointment online, you will be asked a few health questions.

You may be asked to wait outside the building until the department you are visiting can see you. The Town Hall greeter can text or call you when you may enter the building.

The department will be notified of your arrival and you will be directed where to go.

Once your appointment has concluded, you are asked to leave the building immediately.

A few tips to help make your visit to Town Hall an enjoyable one:

It is strongly encouraged that you pay your taxes online or via the US Mail.

Make sure you are visiting the correct department: If you have questions about what department to visit, call 203-452-5000 and dial the extension of the office you believe you need. If you do not find the department you need through the directory or the website, call 203-452-5005 for assistance. You may also email the department to verify that you are making your appointment with the correct department. All department emails and contact information can be found on the town website.

Here are some common scenarios in which taxpayers think they need the Collector, but they really need the Assessor:

You have a cancelled plate receipt for a motor vehicle

You disposed of a car and want it off the tax rolls

You are disputing the assessment of your real estate, motor vehicle or personal property bill

You received a tax bill for a car you do not have anymore

You received a tax bill for someone who has moved or someone you do not know

You received a tax bill from Trumbull but have moved to another town, or think a vehicle should be registered in another town

You need a Field Card for kindergarten registration

You want to know the name of the owner of a piece of property.

Still unsure if you need the tax collector or tax assessor? It is best to call or email them to determine which department you need. Assessor - mdevestern@trumbull-ct.gov phone number - 203-452-5016. Tax Collector - dpellitteri@trumbull-ct.gov phone number 203-452-5024.

Here are some scenarios in which you may need the Town Clerk:

You need a copy of the deed to your property

You want a dog license

You need copy of birth certificates or marriage certificates

You want to know if a lien has been released and recorded

You need to record something on the land records

For general questions about park stickers, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept., at 203-452-5060.

Specific questions about a car no longer in your possession but for which you received a sticker, or a newly purchased car for which you did not receive a sticker, should be directed to the Tax Assessor’s Office, not the Tax Collector’s Office or the Parks and Recreation Office. Leased vehicles, registered in the Town of Trumbull, should receive a sticker.