CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found former Austin Peay track and field coach Douglas Molnar stole at least $30,600 in funds that belonged to the university.

The comptroller's office released the results of its investigation Thursday as Molnar pleaded guilty to theft. Molnar also coached cross country at Austin Peay between September 2004 and June 2019.