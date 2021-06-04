Pritzker flips on map promise, signs Democrats' version JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 3:46 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed a law establishing legislative district maps to govern elections for the next 10 years after promising as a candidate that he would veto maps drawn by politicians.
Pritzker said in a statement Friday that the lines drawn exclusively by Democrats who control the General Assembly preserve minority representation and follow the strictures of the federal Voting Rights Act.